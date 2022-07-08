Joel Fosburgh “Foz” took his final ride into eternity on June 25, 2022 at Rochester Mayo. He succumbed to organ failure after his 4th open heart surgery. He had been dealing with heart issues and a cascade of health problems for the past 25 years, but he was always optimistic that things would get better.
Joel was born on July 20, 1967 in Amery, Wisconsin to Jane (Helbig) and Max Fosburgh. He graduated from Durand High School in 1985. He briefly attended tech school, but decided to work instead. Joel’s night owl nature allowed him to work “grave yard shift” for most of his life. He worked at Walmart Distribution Center for 20 years until his health forced him to retire in 2013.
Joel had the gift of gab. He never met a stranger and loved to talk- politics, cars, current events- didn’t matter. He had a clever and quirky sense of humor and loved to stir the pot. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle and trips to Sturgis. As his health worsened, he switched to his red Mazda Miata convertible. Joel loved to drive around Lake Pepin, stopping at some of his favorite watering holes along the way.
Joel’s paradise was his land across from Pipe Lake in Comstock, Wisconsin where he spent many happy childhood summers with his beloved grandparents Julia and Charlie. He built a shed there and had hoped to live there someday with a view of the lake.
Joel had many friends. He kept in touch with “The Four Horsemen” and other friends from high school. He enjoyed good food and his signature cocktail of Burnett’s vodka and Tang. One of Joel’s favorite bands was Iron Maiden. He had their mascot Eddie tattooed on his chest as if Eddie was coming out of the scar from his first open heart surgery. Joel also LOVED orange cats and had one or multiple cats for many years.
Joel was predeceased by his father Max and grandparents Julia and Charlie Helbig. He is survived by his loving mother Jane and her husband Joe, his sister Jackie, his Uncle Johnny and Aunt Ellen, and other relatives and friends.
Per Joel’s wishes, he was cremated and there is no funeral. However there will be a Celebration of Life hosted by his mother on Saturday, July 16 from 1-4 pm at Stokes, Prock and Mundt located at 535 Hillcrest Parkway in Altoona Wisconsin. Instead of flowers or plants, Jane asks that you donate to your favorite charity in memory of Joel.
Ride on, Joel!
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin in Altoona, Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements.
