Frances Elaine Eide, age 97, died late Saturday September 4, 2021 at Our House senior living in Rice Lake WI, with loved ones and caregivers by her side.
Frances Elaine Eide was born on March 30, 1924 in the township of Chimney Rock, rural Strum to Melvin and Lillie (Olson) Holstad. She was baptized and confirmed at the Chimney Rock Lutheran Church.
She married Millard Eide in the Army Chapel at Camp Shelby, Mississippi on October 31, 1942. After the war, they lived in Strum where she belonged to Immanuel Lutheran Church. She was active in the Women’s ELCA and quilting.
Frances worked part-time at several places. She then worked as a Dental Assistant and seventeen years at National Presto, retiring in 1987. She was a member of the Strum Civic Club for 45 years and a life-time member of the VFW Auxiliary.
She is survived by one daughter, Roxie (Jerry) Fenske, three grandsons, Mark (Lisa) Jon (Becky) Dave (Heather) Fenske and nine grandchildren. Beau, Weston, Austin, Dalton, Autumn, Coltan, Sadie, Cole and Chloe. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and siblings Hiram, Ruby, John, Mavis and Jerry Ellsworth.
A memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 25 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum with visitation one hour before the service. Pastor Valerian Ahles will officiate.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 S. Seventh St., in Osseo is assisting the family, (715) 597-3711.
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Eide as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.