Frances Fedie

Frances Luella (Bilderback) Fedie passed away Tuesday December 10, 2019, at the Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home at the age of 99.
Frances was born on November 28, 1920, in Spring Creek, rural Buffalo County, Wisconsin to Joseph and Lena Bilderback along with siblings Charles, Mable, Lucy, Ruth, Alice, Lena Mae, and Wilma.
Frances married her husband Hubert Martin Fedie on September 14, 1937, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima, Durand, Wisconsin. Together they raised their family of six children Donald (Penney), Theresa, Arthur (Mary Beth), Patricia, Jessica, and Bernard (Karen). They joined the family farm with Julius Fedie Sr. and Julius Fedie Jr. upon the death of Hubert’s mother. The family lived at that location until 1956 when they moved to their new residence near the Holy Rosary Church.
Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Lena, her husband Hubert, her daughter Jessica, her grandson Todd, and all of her siblings except Lena Mae.
Frances is survived by her sister Lena Mae, children Donald, Theresa, Arthur, Patricia, Bernard, and many grandchildren, and great grandchildren and relatives.
Frances was very active in her homemaking and the education of her children. She worked a large vegetable garden and preserved much of the produce from the gardening. She was a long time member of the Sacred Heart Band Parents Association and worked to support the band through church dinners, fish suppers and bake sales. Frances loved music, and dancing to music was the ultimate good time. No dance hall was too far away.
The family wishes to note the wonderful care provided to Frances by the staff and facility of the Heritage Nursing Center in Elmwood. The entire organization deserves commendation.
Funeral Mass will be 11:30 AM Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima in Durand with Rev. Emmanuel Asamoah Bekoe offciaiting. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 PM-7:00 PM Monday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
