Frances E. “Torg” Frank, 93 of Eau Claire, WI passed away on August 31, 2021. She was born in Rock Falls, Wisconsin on February 20, 1928, the youngest of eleven children born to John G. and Anna (Brumberg) Torgerson. Her grandparents and great-grandparents emigrated from Norway to the Meridean, Wisconsin area shortly before the American Civil War.
Following her graduation from Durand High School in 1944 and her mother’s death in 1945, she was her father’s only laborer on the family dairy farm until her brothers returned from the service in World War II. She subsequently moved to Eau Claire where she first worked at Luther Hospital and then in the office at the U.S. Rubber Co. (Uniroyal) plant. She married George L. Frank on October 8, 1950.
Torg (the name she strongly preferred) was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church until 1970 and Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church thereafter serving on the deacon board, singing in the choir, and teaching Sunday School at both churches at various times. She also coordinated activities for the Roosevelt School PTA and Troop 36 of the Cub Scouts while her sons were growing up.
Torg is survived by her son, John L. Frank of Eau Claire, WI; son Jeffrey L. (Marilyn) Frank of Brookfield, WI; granddaughter Ellyn (Greg) Strodtman of Verona, WI; grandson Brian Frank of Brookfield, WI; and great-granddaughter Emma Strodtman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and all of her brothers and sisters and their spouses; LaVerne Torgerson of Rock Falls; Leona (Helmer) Ruud of Menomonie; Minda (Merle) Shaker of Mondovi; Ingar Torgerson of Rock Falls; Christina (Ralph) Rasmusson of Mondovi, Ellen (Kenneth) Klump of Milwaukee, Alvin (Kathryn) Torgerson of Black River Falls; Norma (Russell) Smeltzer of Menomonie; John (Juanita) Torgerson of New Auburn and Gladys (Bernard) Hayden of Mondovi.
Memorials may be directed to the Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church Deacon Fund, 123 W. Hamilton Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701. A service pf remembrance and interment at Rest Haven Cemetery will occur privately.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.
