Frances Marian Hagen, 89, of Osseo and former resident of Madison, passed away on October 8, 2019 at the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center. “Be strong and take heart all who hope in the Lord.” ~ Psalms 31:25
Frances Marian was born in the township of Hale to Alvin and Esther (Maug) Nelson on March 30, 1930. She was the first of six children. She attended North Branch and Caswell Elementary Schools and graduated from Whitehall High School in 1948. For several years, she worked in the office of Trempealeau County’s Superintendent of Schools. After moving to Madison, she took a job working for the Math Department of the University of Wisconsin.
Frances married Lyman Hagen in 1952. He was a driver for the Greyhound Bus Service for 30 years. In 1960, Frances and Lyman adopted their son, Eric. They worked and raised their son in Madison before retiring back to their farm on the edge of Osseo in 1977. They remained married for 43 years until Lyman’s death in 1996.
Frances was a caring and compassionate person who enjoyed making other people happy. This may have been one of the reasons that she introduced her brother-in-law Jim to his future wife, Ardyce, and her willingness to have three young nieces spend a week each summer visiting her. She loved playing the piano, reading, and corresponding with friends and family members. She was a gracious hostess who enjoyed visiting with company. She was a devoted wife and mother who worked hard to see that her special needs son had every possible opportunity to find success.
Frances was an active member of a business sorority in Madison and the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church and a supporter of the Special Olympics.
She is survived by her son, Eric, sister Helen Eid, brother Jim (Kay) Nelson, sisters-in-law Barbara and Sandra Nelson, Ardyce, Alvina, Margaret, and Sally Hagen and Eljean (Richard) Puent, and brothers-in-law Conrad Garthus, Eldon Martinson and John (Margaret) Hagen, many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Lyman Hagen, her sister Ann Garthus, brothers Jerald and John Nelson, sister-in-law’s Verda Johnson and Patricia Martinson, and brothers-in-law Gordon Eid, Marv Johnson, James, Robert, and Ronald Hagen.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center for the compassionate and excellent care during the final years of Fran’s life.
May God richly bless her for her faith as we have been blessed to know her and to be a part of her life.
Frances’ Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church with Reverend Terry Lorenz officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Internment will be in the Hale Lutheran Cemetery.
