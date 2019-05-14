Frances Hardy

Frances Jane (Hitz) Hardy, age 92, passed away Sunday May 12, 2019, at her home at Country Terrace in Menomonie, under the loving care of staff and Heartland Hospice.
Frances was born February 27, 1927, to Captain Gust Hitz and Hazel (Miller) Hitz. She grew up on their family farm known as Maple Hill Dairy. This is where she met her husband Fritz. They were married June 16, 1955 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie. Frances and Fritz enjoyed their time together. They went on mini trips to the Dells area. Frances was a member of the Women of the Moose. She also loved country music concerts, but mostly they loved spending time with their granddaughters.
Frances will be missed by her family, daughter Karen (Dave) Waterhouse; granddaughters, Kayla Waterhouse (Tony Hoffman) their daughter Alexia and Amber Monpas and her children, Caleb, Dylon and Maddison Jane; a God daughter Peggy Baskin; nieces, a nephew and other relatives and friends.
Dementia and Autism take away so much precious time and loving memories that should have been made.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Fritz and a brother John Hitz.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Dale Freberg officiating. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com