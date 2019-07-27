Frances Hofer

Frances Mae Hofer, age 92, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was called to rest on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Fran was a longtime resident of Chicago and Crestwood, Illinois. She is survived by her children, Kathy Snow (Adam Kurzawinski), Barb (Carl) Rosenquist and Joe Jr. Fran was a loving grandmother of Dan (Jessica), Brett, and Jeffrey (Stefanie) Snow, Adam and Eric (Kara Leffelman) Rosenquist and Nora (Ryan) Rahl. Treasured great-grandmother of Fletcher, Keani, Kainoa, Kekoa, Brennan, Diem, and Lydia. Beloved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.
Her husband, Joe, and children, Beverly and Chris, predeceased her.
If you wish to make a memorial contribution, please consider the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Chicago or the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, Eau Claire, where Fran was welcomed and loved.