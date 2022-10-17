Frances M. Konsella, 94, of Chippewa Falls passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls.

Fran was born July 6, 1928, in Emmetsburg, IA, to Guy and Bernice (Wagner) Carmichael.

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Konsella as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you