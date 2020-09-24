Frances “Mary” Stanek, 82, of Cadott, passed away Sunday, September 20th, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Healthcare, surrounded by her family.
Mary was born on July 2, 1938, in Boyd, WI to Francis and Mayme (Jackson) Bourget. She was a 1956 graduate of Cadott High School and was happily married to Joe Stanek for the past 56 years.
Mary was a long time Clerk at the Cadott Post Office and enjoyed retirement with her friends golfing (2000 Hole In One), bowling, and swimming. She was also a proud member of the 1959 Wagners 36 ½ Lanes Womens Wisconsin State Champion Softball team.
Mary is survived by her Husband, Joseph Stanek of Cadott; Son and Daughter-In-law, Steve and Linda Stanek (Granger) of Slinger, WI; Grandchildren, Sam, Tyler and Calen Stanek, Daughter, Jane Sanford of Eau Claire; Grandchildren and Alex and Allie Sanford and Daughter, Dana Stanek (Chad) of Milwaukee, WI; Sister Donna and Gary Rykal of Cadott; Brothers and Sisters In-Law William Sazama of River Falls, WI., John and Linda Stanek of Cadott and Marianne Comstock of Sheboygan, WI. and also by several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her Parents and Sister, Dorothy (Dodie) Sazama.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, September 28th, 2020 at St. Josephs Catholic Church, 719 E. Patten Street, Boyd, WI 54726 with Father William Felix officiating.
Visitation will be held prior to the service at St. Josephs Catholic Church from 1:00 PM until the time of service.
Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Town of Sigel, Chippewa County at a later date.
Leiser Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.leiserfuneralhome.com .
Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the visitation, Social distancing, minimal contact and face coverings are Mandatory.