Francis E. “Bid” Boehm, age 89, of Eau Claire, WI died on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Luther Hospital.
Bid was born on September 6, 1931, in Eau Claire to Charles and Mae (Thompson) Boehm. After graduating from Regis High School, Bid started working at Uniroyal and then joined the Navy in November, 1951. He was a barber aboard the USS Midway for about a year and a half. He loved to share stories about his time on the ship, in Bermuda, and Japan.
After being honorably discharged in October, 1955, Bid returned to Eau Claire where he resumed working at Uniroyal. Bid married Connie Veum on August 18, 1956, and they were happily married until Connie’s death on August 24, 2018.
Over Bid’s lifetime, he was very active in his church and the Local 19 Rubber Workers Union. He coached football and basketball at St. James School for 7th and 8th grade in the late 1950’s, he was the Vice President and President of Home and School, and he was an usher at St. James the Greater Catholic Church for more than 60 years. Bid was also a Union steward for 20 years, he was the safety patrol picnic chairman for six years that the union sponsored every year, and he was the Union Treasurer for about five years prior to Uniroyal closing.
Bid and Connie enjoyed golfing and spending time with their friends and family. For several years after retirement, they enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida golfing. He was a devoted husband and could oftentimes be seen sitting in the car waiting for Connie to finish shopping. Anyone that knew Bid, knew of his colorful way of describing things. His granddaughter lovingly called them “grandpa-isms.”
Bid is survived by his children, John (Cindy) Boehm, Kathy (Dan) Sires, and Paul (Debbie) Boehm; and his grandchildren, Catie Hagedorn, Amy (Clement) Siess, Zackery Boehm, and Hannah Boehm; a great-granddaughter and his namesake, Frances (“Frankie”) Hagedorn; his brother, Ralph Boehm; sister-in-law, Joyce Smith; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Bid was preceded in death by his wife, Connie; his parents; and his brother, Kenneth Boehm.
A Mass of Christian Burial is planned at St. James the Greater Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM, the Mass will be at 11:00 AM, with burial immediately after in Lakeview Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon after the burial at the VFW on Folsom Street. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given to St. James the Greater Catholic Church, St. Francis Food Pantry, or the Eau Claire Humane Association, in memory of Bid. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com