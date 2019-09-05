Francis Duffy

Francis B. Duffy, beloved father, brother, grandfather and uncle went to join his sons, Dan and Joe in heaven on August 31, 2019. Francis was born on March 22, 1933 to William and Pearl (McMenamin) Duffy in Menomonie, WI. He married Mary Super in 1952 and they later divorced.
He worked for NSP for 32 years. In retirement he enjoyed traveling and taking cruises with his daughters and their spouses. He loved to sit and watch the deer and other wildlife from his house on the hill.
He is survived by daughters, Deborah (Richard) Johnson, Eau Claire, and Colleen (Donald) Kirschner, Black River Falls; son, Larry (Jodi) Duffy, Lawton, OK; sisters, Margaret Walsh, Eau Claire and Agnes Ward, Orange Park, FL; and sister in law, Letty Duffy, Superior. He is also survived by daughter in laws, Peggy Duffy and Nita Duffy, both of Eau Claire.
He is further survived by grandchildren, Andrew Johnson, Michael Johnson, Brandon Kirschner, Dustin Duffy, Nicole Duffy, John Koplin, Ryan Osterude, Adam Duffy, David Duffy, Noah Duffy, Danielle Duffy, Ciera Duff, Kabir Sarin, 16 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces who dearly loved their Uncle Duff.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Dan and Joe; his brother, William; and brother in laws, Thomas Walsh and John Ward.
The family would like to thank the medical staff for the excellent care given at Black River Memorial Hospital and Marshfield Medical Center, especially the nursing staff who were so very kind.
Mass of Christian Burial will by held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Black River Falls, WI. The service will start at 11:00 with visitation at 10:00. Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Menomonie, WI.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is serving the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com