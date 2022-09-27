“The purpose of life is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference, that you have lived and lived well.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
On September 24th at 12:30 p.m. the world lost a man who DID make a difference in many lives. Francis Arthur Eiseth was born on February 5, 1927, to Arthur and Evelyn Eiseth in Menomonie, Wisconsin. He was the second of 5 children. Marrying Violet Kelling in 1947, they would have celebrated their 75th anniversary on October 2nd. They were parents of three daughters: Pat, Linda, and Barb AKA as Square Bear, Scrappy and Cheeter, lovingly nicknamed by their father!
Francis was born on the family farm, never growing tired of the land, the woods, his fields, and his beautiful yard. It was his sincere desire to live out his life there and he did — all but for the very last week of his life. Francis and Vi replaced the original farmhouse (with plumbing!) in 1957 and also built a large barn addition. He was a thrifty farmer, never buying a brand-new piece of equipment. After he sold his dairy cattle in the Dairy Buyout in 1989, he took great pride and enjoyment in mowing his lawn on his John Deere riding mower and keeping his lawn “mole-free”. Less than two days before his stroke Francis rode his John Deere for one last time.
As a young boy, Francis attended Hudson Road and North Elementary Schools, frequently staying at his grandmother’s house on Tainter Street since the farm was 2 miles from town. He attended Menomonie High School where he met his forever wife-to-be, Violet Kelling. Together they reigned as MHS prom king and queen with much controversy since Francis was a “country boy”. Francis was also junior class president, graduating in 1945. Marrying in 1947, Francis took over the family farm as the oldest son, while brothers Don & Lloyd (Ike) headed off to serve their country. It had been the “Eiseth Farm” since 1893 and remained intact until I-94 was constructed through Francis’s land, for which he received a mere $1600 for nine acres.
Francis was baptized at Christ Lutheran Church, then on to Peace Lutheran when he married Violet. He served as church council president as well as many other committees, and successfully helped approve the installation of the current 3-story elevator, after much debate. He was a frequent and favorite scripture reader during church services as his voice took on a majestic, God-like quality when he started reading.
Francis served the Town of Menomonie for 58 years, first as town clerk at age 28, and then as supervisor. He also was a Dunn County Board Supervisor for 26 years, retiring in 2008. Fellow board members described Francis as “a steady, reliable and calming influence.” “His mild-mannered approach to everything was an example to us all.” Francis was instrumental in approving the new Dunn County Jail and Judicial Center, as well as the Ethanol Plant in Boyceville.
After retiring from the County Board, he was asked how he would then spend his time. He replied, “I’m going to go to ballgames. I’ve got 3 wonderful daughters, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. 4 years ago, Menomonie High School honored me as a ‘Superfan’. I’m a sports nut”. And to the ballgames he did go! Football was his favorite but enjoyed any sport or activity his family participated in. He was a true fan of Menomonie High School sports and proudly watched all 3 grandsons play football for MHS. A highlight for Francis was watching 2 of his grandsons play at state. The oldest, Travis, was on the first ever Menomonie Football State Championship team in 1993. Grandson Brian won state in 1995. He was also privileged to watch granddaughter Leah participate in the State Track Meet for 2 consecutive years. He was a very proud and involved Grandpa, and even managed to watch a few of his great-grandchildren’s sports events. Francis was awarded the “MHS Super Fan Award” in 2010 and wore his “Superfan” jacket with great honor and consistency. In 2013 Francis was awarded the MHS Distinguished Alumni Award.
Francis always loved sports but was unable to participate in high school sports due to living in the country and farming. As a young adult he loved playing softball for Brewer’s Bar at Club 29 — WITH brother Don and AGAINST brother Ike. He also coached daughters Linda and Barb’s 4-H softball team. Francis played dartball for Christ Lutheran Church for many years. He was devoted to the Brewers, Packers, Badgers, and Blue Devils and was still hoping for a Brewers’ World Series Championship or one more Packers’ Super Bowl Victory. He made many trips to Milwaukee Stadium and Lambeau Field, cherishing his family-shared Packers season tickets. He loved golfing with family and friends until he could no longer maneuver around the course, and so became a “TV golfer”.
Francis was an avid reader, reading every newspaper and magazine from start to finish. As his hearing started to fail, then his eyesight, then his mobility, life wasn’t as enjoyable anymore. But he was patient and accepting of the limitations that had been put upon him. One thing Francis NEVER lost was his appetite. He found great joy in his meals and snacks and could eat like a Green Bay Packer! The night before his stroke, he and Vi enjoyed some of their favorite activities — watching the Brewers beat the Yankees and snacking on ice cream and soda crackers — and a beer?
Francis was so appreciative of the loving care he received from Vi, daughters, grandkids, and sons-in-law as well as many caring friends and neighbors. Francis, we are all so happy you have earned your heavenly wings!
Francis is survived by his wife Vi Eiseth, three daughters; Pat (Ron) Mikesell, Linda (John) Lenz, Barb Lindberg (Steve Lindberg), grandchildren; Travis (Stacy) Lenz and their daughter Danica of Andover, MN, Brian (Jenny) Mikesell and their children; Charlie and Claire, Amber Lenz, Leah Lindberg (Nate Robertson) of Fitchburg, WI, Brett Lindberg of Minneapolis, MN, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends
He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Evelyn (Stokke) Eiseth, sisters; Betty (Clarence) Gesche, Lois (Pete) Peterson, brothers; Don (Arlene) Eiseth, Lloyd (Deedee) Eiseth, and special nephew Rod Eiseth.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Dunn County Humane Society, Dunn County Historical Society, Peace Lutheran Church, Operation Smile or charity of your choice.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie at 1:00 p.m. with Paster Bob Friese officiating. Burial will take place at Peace Lutheran Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Olson Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to service at the church.
