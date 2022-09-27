“The purpose of life is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference, that you have lived and lived well.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

On September 24th at 12:30 p.m. the world lost a man who DID make a difference in many lives. Francis Arthur Eiseth was born on February 5, 1927, to Arthur and Evelyn Eiseth in Menomonie, Wisconsin. He was the second of 5 children. Marrying Violet Kelling in 1947, they would have celebrated their 75th anniversary on October 2nd. They were parents of three daughters: Pat, Linda, and Barb AKA as Square Bear, Scrappy and Cheeter, lovingly nicknamed by their father!

