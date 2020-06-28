Francis “Frank” J. Mezera, age 97, of Eau Claire died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Mass and visitation will be held in accordance with local, funeral home, and church COVID-19 guidelines. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Olaf Catholic Parish with Father James Kurzynski officiating. There will NOT be visitation at church before Mass and doors will open at 10:40 a.m. to 25% of capacity. Visitation will on Sunday (Today) from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93). Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Frank to St. Olaf Parish or VFW Post 305.
