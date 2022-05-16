Francis Traun

Francis R. Traun, age 89, of Durand, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2022, at Advent Health in Durand, after a two-year battle with cancer.
Francis was born on February 3, 1933, to Edmund and Ellen (Simpson) Traun on Traun Bluff. He grew up helping with the work on the family farm. He attended school in Maxville and Durand High School. Francis was in the Army for two years and stationed in Germany, where he drove officers around in a jeep – we can only imagine the rides he must have given them.
He married Carol Berger in August 1958, at Holy Rosary Church in Lima. They were blessed with three children Daniel, Deborah and Donald.
He worked at National Presto and Bauer Built and was very dedicated to his jobs. Francis was known to have walked to work through waist-high snow so he could have the parking lots plowed and ready for the workers in the morning. Francis was a handyman in many areas. In retirement, Francis used his talent as a handyman by taking houses that needed tender loving care and making them look brand new. He did an outstanding job on those houses and received many compliments on them. He enjoyed painting, wood working, gardening and going on walks.
Over the years, free time was spent working on family projects, weekend getaways, playing cards, Scrabble and other games. Francis really enjoyed playing cards with his grandson to see who could win the game, all the while each was inventing their own rules to win the game.
The entire family has fond memories of going on family vacations to different states, until everyone grew too old to enjoy new adventures.
Francis will be greatly missed; may he rest in peace.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents Edmund and Ellen, brother Cyril, and nephews Chuck, Larry and Douglas. He is survived by his wife Carol, children Daniel, Deborah and Donald (Lisa), and grandson Nathan. Brothers Dennis (Willy), Mort (Elaine), Lawrence (Barb), sister Mary (Dave) Gerhart, and many nieces and nephews.
Francis requested a private family graveside service at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Lima with Military Honors.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.