Frank Cynor, 78 of Sheldon, WI, died Tuesday evening at his home after battling cancer for four weeks.
He was born in Sheldon on November 1, 1942 to John J. and Julia C. Cynor. Frank was a lifelong resident of Sheldon. He and Nancy Carol Ewer were married on March 2, 1962 in Cornell, WI.
Frank was an avid vegetable gardener. He and Nancy were dairy farmers for 44 years before having an auction and then a kick the bucket party. In his younger years, he was on a bowling league and then for many years he threw horseshoes on a league and for fairs and family get togethers. Dad was a loyal Cardinals fan who could remember names and statistics of his team. He loved his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids and was always ready for a party.
Survivors include his wife Nancy, 4 sons: Frank, Jr. & Traci Cynor of Brackett, WI, Tom & Sherrie Cynor of Holcombe, WI, Jamie & Heidi Cynor of Shawano, WI and Robbie Cynor of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, daughter Lorrie & Kevin Paul of Tony, WI, 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters: Rose Roloff of Chippewa Falls, WI, Evelyn Lompa of Holcombe, WI and Dorothy Haraburda of Cornell, WI, and 3 brothers: Jack & Janice Cynor of Cumberland, WI, Joe & Peggy Cynor of El Paso, TX and Charles Cynor of Sheldon, WI.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers: George, James, Ted and Robert Cynor and sister Ethel Cynor.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Nash – Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, WI with Frank and Nancy’s children officiating. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M..
In lieu of flowers, Frank requests that memorials be directed to the following two charities or a charity of your choice: The Christian Children’s Fund and Doctors Without Borders.