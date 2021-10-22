Frank L. Goodavish, 95, of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday October 6, surrounded by his loving family in his home at the The Classic at Hillcrest Greens, Altoona.
Frank was born March 12, 1926 to Anna and Frank Goodavish Sr. in Sheboygan, WI where he grew up and attended school. After graduation he enlisted in the US Army Air-Force and was honorably discharged. When he returned to Sheboygan he worked several jobs but finally chose floral design as his true vocation, attending Tommy Bright School of Floral design. In 1952 he married Helen and soon after moved to Hinsdale, IL where he perfected his craft, built the family home, installed furnaces and had four daughters. In 1959 after a long search, they found a floral shop for sale, moved to Eau Claire, and 4 Seasons Florist Inc was born. In the following years Frank and Helen had three more children and worked hard to establish their business. He worked alongside Dale Erickson for years and in 1996 his youngest daughter Tommi stepped in as his right hand woman.
Family and faith were of utmost importance to Frank. He adored his wife and best friend Helen and always claimed, with a chuckle, “he was her cross to bear.” He was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish, where he sent his children to school and assisted in holiday decorating in the early years. As the children grew he made a priority to spend family time, boating and water skiing in the summer, and ice skating in the back yard in winters. He always found ways to include his kids in the family business from an early age on, establishing in them the strong work ethic he lived by. As the kids grew more independent, Frank rediscovered his love of golf. In their later years Frank and Helen enjoyed gambling, golfing, traveling together, a good martini at cocktail hour, and watching their fifteen grandchildren blossom and grow.
Frank is survived by his children Niki Shold, Char (Jim) Guten, Martha (John Keller) Goodavish, Jodi (Bill) Hingtgen, Tony (Candy) Goodavish and Tommi (Tim) Mattson; Daughter-in-law Sandy; and grandchildren: Rikki, Jesse, Michael, Lucas, Nick, Isaac, Tessa, Frank, Reese, Zoe, Alec, Grace, Sara, Frankie and Kermyn; brother Charlie and many nieces and nephews.
He is pre-deceased by his wife Helen, son Jeffrey, and siblings James, Sylvia and Rosemary.
A Memorial service will be held in spring when the family can gather. Memorials can be directed to the Glioblastoma Foundation in Memory of his son Jeff or Sacred Heart Saint Patrick’s Church...or send Flowers to someone you love!
