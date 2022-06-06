Frank L. Goodavish, 95, of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday, October 6, surrounded by his loving family in his home at the The Classic at Hillcrest Greens, Altoona.
Frank was born March 12, 1926, to Anna and Frank Goodavish Sr. in Sheboygan, WI, where he grew up and attended school. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air-Force and was honorably discharged. When he returned to Sheboygan he worked several jobs, but finally chose floral design as his true vocation, attending Tommy Bright School of Floral design. In 1952 he married Helen and soon after moved to Hinsdale, IL, where he perfected his craft, built the family home, installed furnaces and had four daughters. In 1959, after a long search, they found a floral shop for sale, moved to Eau Claire, and 4 Seasons Florist, Inc., was born. In the following years Frank and Helen had three more children and worked hard to establish their business. He worked alongside Dale Erickson for years and, in 1996, his youngest daughter, Tommi, stepped in as his right-hand woman.
Family and faith were of utmost importance to Frank. He adored his wife and best friend, Helen, and always claimed, with a chuckle, “he was her cross to bear.” He was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish, where he sent his children to school and assisted in holiday decorating in the early years. As the children grew, he made it a priority to spend family time boating and water skiing in the summer, and ice skating in the backyard in winters. He always found ways to include his kids in the family business from an early age on, establishing in them the strong work ethic he lived by. As the kids grew more independent, Frank rediscovered his love of golf. In their later years, Frank and Helen enjoyed gambling, golfing, traveling together, a good martini at cocktail hour, and watching their fifteen grandchildren blossom and grow.
Frank is survived by his children, Niki Shold, Char (Jim) Guten, Martha (John Keller) Goodavish, Jodi (Bill) Hingtgen, Tony (Candy) Goodavish and Tommi (Tim) Mattson; daughter-in-law, Sandy; grandchildren, Rikki, Jesse, Michael, Lucas, Nick, Isaac, Tessa, Frank, Reese, Zoe, Alec, Grace, Sara, Frankie and Kermyn; brother, Charlie; and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his wife, Helen; son, Jeffrey; and siblings, James, Sylvia and Rosemary.
Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Eau Claire, WI, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of Frank’s life will follow at Pine Meadow Golf Course from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. All are welcome!
Memorials can be directed to the Glioblastoma Foundation in memory of his son, Jeff, or Sacred Heart St. Patrick’s Church ... or send flowers to someone you love!
