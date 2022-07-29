Frank J. Knusta, 81, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022 surrounded by his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Olga Knusta, brother John Knusta, and his son Brian Knusta.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years Barb; his children Scott (Karen), Todd (Heidi), Lisa (Paul), and Neva (Antonio); Monica (daughter-in-law); grandchildren Jonathan, Alex, Devin, Emily, Maleah, Tristin, Leland, Sophia, Merrick, Jack, Alexis, and Nolan; and great grandchild Cole; sister Mary Welch; sister-in-law Lynn Knusta; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews
Frank was born on October 29, 1940 and grew up in Lublin, Wisconsin. After graduating high school, he served in the Marines as a M.P. as well as raised Caribou in Alaska. After he served his four years in the military, he began his career as a police officer in Washington D.C. where he proudly guarded and shook the hand of President John F. Kennedy. After five years in Washington D.C., he moved back to Wisconsin and served as a Sergeant of the Eau Claire Police Department for 25 years. Frank also proudly served as the President of the Eau Claire Rifle Club for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to do all things outdoors. He loved spending time with his boys hunting, fishing with Barb, and sharing stories with family and friends. Frank and his wife Barb spent a lot of time travelling all over the United States in their RV after he retired in 1994. He had a love for polka music and you would always see him on the dance floor whenever a polka song would come on the jukebox or was played at a wedding. You could also spot him once a week for breakfast at the VFW on Starr Avenue hanging out with the guys.
He always had the best stories and will be dearly missed.
Frank’s service with military honors provide will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be held at a later date at the Holy Assumption Orthodox Cemetery in Lublin, WI.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
