Frank Charles Kucera, 75 of the Town of Anson, Chippewa County passed away suddenly Sunday, July 5th, 2020 at his home.
Frank was born on August 15th, 1944 the son of Charles and Rose (Motycka) Kucera in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Frank grew up in Cadott and graduated from Cadott High School in 1962 and married Katie McNamara. He lived in Cadott and Stanley most of his life where he farmed and enjoyed animals. He also worked for IKE Corp. in Stanley for 14 years, drove school bus for Cadott Schools for 40 years and drove milk truck for 50 years. He also served in the US National Guard.
Frank is survived by his sisters Anna Hager of Cadott, Rosemary (Rodney) Kruger and Barb (Tom) Schmitt, all of Eau Claire, Carol (Mike) Steel of Chippewa Falls, brothers Tom (Ellie) Kucera of Cadott and Charles Kucera, Jr. of Cornell; Several nieces and nephews; Special Friend Barbara Walters of Chippewa Falls; Also survived by Katie, Amanda and 6 Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his Parents Charles and Rose Kucera, brother William Kucera and brother in law Roger Hager.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 13th, 2020 at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, WI. with Rev. George Olinske officiating. Inurnment will be in the Bohemian National Cemetery, Town of Arthur, Chippewa County.
A Memorial Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of Service Monday morning at the Funeral Home.
Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the Services, Social Distancing, very minimal contact and face coverings are very strongly recommended.