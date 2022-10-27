Frank E. Kyes, age 83, of Bloomer, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 24, 2022.
Frank was born on February 14, 1939, in Cadott, to Howard and Drusilla (Dugal) Kyes. On October 24, 1964, Frank was united in marriage to Nancy Kliner at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley. For 33 years, Frank was a teacher at Colfax High School and also coached the basketball team for a number of years. Frank’s true passion was the golf course. He managed the Bloomer Golf Course from 1964 to 1980 and then fulfilled his lifelong dream of building an 18-hole golf course, Whispering Pines, in his hometown of Cadott. He was president of the Chippewa Valley Golf Association (CVGA) for nearly 40 years and was proudly inducted into their hall of fame in 2017. He enjoyed, coaching, teaching, bowling and spending time with his family and friends.
Frank will be dearly missed by his wife of 58 years, Nancy; son, Richard Kyes of Altoona; daughter, Michelle (Patrick) McCaffrey of Altoona; 5 grandchildren, Jeremy (Brooke) Poirier, Justin (Courtney) Poirier, Janessa (Austin Virnich) Poirier, Elyse McCaffrey and Travis (Stephanie) Peterson; 3 great grandchildren; brother, Charles Kyes of Safety Harbor, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marlene Gustafson; and brother, Lauren Kyes.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online Condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
To plant a tree in memory of Frank Kyes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.