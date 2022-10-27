Frank E. Kyes, age 83, of Bloomer, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Frank was born on February 14, 1939, in Cadott, to Howard and Drusilla (Dugal) Kyes. On October 24, 1964, Frank was united in marriage to Nancy Kliner at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley. For 33 years, Frank was a teacher at Colfax High School and also coached the basketball team for a number of years. Frank’s true passion was the golf course. He managed the Bloomer Golf Course from 1964 to 1980 and then fulfilled his lifelong dream of building an 18-hole golf course, Whispering Pines, in his hometown of Cadott. He was president of the Chippewa Valley Golf Association (CVGA) for nearly 40 years and was proudly inducted into their hall of fame in 2017. He enjoyed, coaching, teaching, bowling and spending time with his family and friends.

