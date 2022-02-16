Frank E. Milliren, 56, of Durand passed away after a short illness at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
Frank was born in Durand on September 9, 1965, the son of Roy and Lois (Myers) Milliren and grew up on North Kirk Road between Arkansaw and Durand. He attended Durand Schools, graduating in 1984, and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Arkansaw. Frank worked at a number of places, but mainly at Faribault Foods, Huntzinger and RD Offutt Farms. He could also be found helping out Sam at Milliren Sugar Bush.
Frank served three terms on the Durand School Board and two terms on the Pepin County Board of Supervisors. He also was school board CESA representative and represented the county on the West Cap Board of Directors.
Frank enjoyed Durand Panther athletics, most notably keeping stats for the girl’s basketball team for 38 years. He was an avid follower of tractor pulling and helped a number of area teams. He also played a little Texas Hold’em, winning several area tournaments. These wins allowed him to advance to poker events in Las Vegas and Atlantic City.
Frank is survived by his mother, Lois Charen, and her husband, Ron, of Sarasota, FL; sister, Monica (James) Whitwam of Arkansaw; brother, Patrick Milliren of Durand; nephew, Chad (Jennifer) Whitwam of Arkansaw and their sons, Isaiah, Ethan and Eli; niece, Jamie (Josh O’dill) Whitwam of Denmark, WI, and her children, Autumn, Kelsey and Kaleb. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Milliren; maternal grandparents, Dale and Isabelle (Caturia) Myers; and paternal grandparents, Fred and Mary (Brenner) Milliren; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand. He will be interred next to his dad at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Arkansaw at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.