Frank James Mooney III
Buffy died May 28, 2019 at 3:45 am.
He was born March 28, 1942 in Eau Claire, WI to Frank James Mooney II and Rosemary Goss.
Buffy graduated from Memorial High class of 1960. Then he graduated from UWEC with a major in geography and minor in U.S. History. He taught in Madison for a short time after graduation. He later received his master’s degree at U of H with emphasis in American History and education. He later studied under a Hindu Maharishi and began teaching TM transcendental meditation for about ten years throughout Wisconsin.
Buffy had a strong love of teaching. He was an artist in many fields. His love of color, nature, and people show throughout his artwork and collages. His poetry showed his spiritual side. He was a free spirit in many ways. He loved music, especially the blues. He often played his saxophone and flute with some of the local bands.
In 1993 Buffy wrote a letter to the editor of the local newspaper, striving the need for a soup kitchen in Eau Claire. As a result of that letter, we now have the community table in Eau Claire.
Buffy will be greatly missed by all who loved him and played a part in his life.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Brotoloc Home in River Falls and Ellsworth for you care and kindness. Thank you, Shang Xiong, special friend and Dr. “Skip” Van Gorden.
Buffy never married.
He is preceded in death by parents and grandparents.
Buffy is survived by sister Floretta (Fritzie) Mooney of Eau Claire; niece Yvette (Ron) Garcia; nephew Keith (Nene) Wilhelm and all of their children and grandchildren; half-sister Deanne Gilpen Albuquerque, New Mexico, Janulee Shirvis Ocola, Florida, Patti Scott, Eau Claire, WI and all their children and grandchildren.
At Buffy’s request, there will be no services. If you would like to Celebrate his life, please donate to the community table.
As Buffy would always say, “love and peace.”
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family.