Frank Potter, 66 of Strum, WI passed away on January 6, 2022, at Home surrounded by his children.
Frank was born December 8, 1955, in Ladysmith, WI. He was the first of nine children born to Frank E. and Bonita B. Potter. Frank attended Osseo Fairchild Schools. He married Brenda Sunday on December 13, 1980. To this union 4 children were born. They later divorced.
Frank worked for many years at Waste Research in Eau Claire, bartending, construction and Richards Management in Strum before retiring in 2018.
Frank enjoyed fishing and hunting but, his main enjoyment came from spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.
Frank was survived by 4 children; Sheila (Lucas) Steinke of Mondovi, Chris (Randy) Bartholomew of Eleva, Venessa Walsh of Strum, and Frank Potter III of Eleva. Ex-wife and friend, Brenda Potter of Eleva. 5 grandchildren, Kegan, Ruby, Wyatt, Elliot, & Eliza. 6 brothers and sisters; Danny (Fay) Potter of Osseo, Rea Potter of Independence, Craig (Denise) Potter of Foster, Lisa Burrows of Charlotte, AK, John (Tiffany) Potter of Eau Claire and James Potter of Colfax. Several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Bonnie, sisters Bonnie Sue and Judy, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, Mother-in-law and father-in-law Orville and Beatrice Sunday and his best friend Boone.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Home Hospice, Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge Osseo and Eau Claire for their wonderful care of our dad, papa, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend!
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.