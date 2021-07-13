Frank I. Sand age 81 of Menomonie, WI passed away Friday July 9,2021 at Mayo Health Systems-Red Cedar in Menomonie, WI.
He was born July 10, 1939 in Eau Galle, WI to William F. and Hazel (Claflin) Sand. He grew up in the Menomonie area and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1958. Frank married Karen Ashley July 21,1960 at Ascension Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI. They had four sons and attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church all his married life.
Frank worked in construction running heavy equipment for H.R. Radandt until he retired in 1999.
He loved traveling during his retirement and enjoyed playing some golf.
Frank is survived by his wife Karen Sand of Menomonie, WI, four sons Steve Sand (special friend Leslie), Terry (Kari) Sand, Mark (Tahnee) Sand and Brad Sand all of Menomonie, WI; one brother Archie Sand of Chippewa Falls, WI, seven grandchildren Derrick (Lacey) Sand, Brooklyn (Josh) Hanson, Blaine Sand, Benjamin (Haily) Sand, Allison (special friend Don) Sand, Erica (special friend Austin) Sand, Mitchell (special friend Hosanna) Sand; one step grandson Cole Cummings, four great grandchildren Quinn Sand, Colette Sand, Kaylie Sand and Ryelin Sand; two step great grandchildren Cayden and Amelia Cummings.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers Charles, Ronald, William and Robert. Two sisters Marylou Robertson and Dorothy Ashley. Three brothers-in-law Neil Robertson, Chester Ashley and Milton Boerner. Two sisters-in law Lillian Sand and Carol Sand and daughter- in-law Brenda Sand.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Aaron Schulz officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. There will be visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
