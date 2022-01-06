Frank J. Smith, age 75, of Menomonie, WI passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 in Menomonie.
Frank was born to Lawrence and Marcella (Holmstadt) Smith on August 19, 1946 in Durand, WI. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1964 and entered the U.S. Army, where he spent two years at Ft. Carson, CO.
Frank married Janice Waldera on Oct. 2, 1971 in Eau Claire and had three children. Later they divorced.
He worked for several years at Packerland and then Uniroyal in Eau Claire until Uniroyal closed.
Frank moved to Menomonie and worked at Conagra until he retired in 2013.
In his free time Frank enjoyed fishing; playing cards, especially euchre; and attending auctions, farm machinery shows, threshing shows and really anything to do with farming. A few of Frank’s ‘special talents’ included being able to wiggle his ears and crack a joke on the spot. He will always be remembered with a smile.
Frank is survived by his children, Jodi, Nicole and Ryan; grandchildren; brothers, Arlan (Becky) Smith, Daniel (Eva) Smith and Dennis (Jill) Smith; and a sister, Mary Smith. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Joseph Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. There will be visitation and refreshments from 12 p.m. noon until the time of the service.