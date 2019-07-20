It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our father, Frank Albin Sopiarz, peacefully at the young age of 57 on July 11. Some may know of him in his younger days as “Franky,” where he was originally born in Berwyn, Ill. and spent most of youth and teen years in Central Stickney, Ill. He then resided the remaining years of his life in Eau Claire.
Frank found great joy in his passion for carpentry for over 30 years. His woodworking skills were impeccable. He was very proud of the numerous projects throughout his lifetime that he accomplished. Frank found great joy in playing pool and participating in statewide pool league tournaments as well as hitting the greens, playing golf and participating in golf tournaments. He also enjoyed football and was a loyal Chicago Bears fan.
Above all of his passions and interests, family always came first and was the main priority in his life. He was well known, loved and respected by many because of his dedication, loyalty and his humorous witty personality.
Survivors include his two sons and one daughter, Joshua (Jamie) Storlie, Sarah Sopiarz and Christoper (Rebecca) Sopiarz, all of Eau Claire, Wis., many beautiful grandchildren, including Blake, Izaya, Annabelle, Odin, Jayse, Javyn, Lydia, Nora, Eva and Veda; his mother, Carol (Berndt) Sopiarz; and siblings Susan Trautlein, Mary Santry, Walter Jr., Carol Wolowicz, Albin Sopiarz and Janice Gjelhaug. He was also survived by numerous wonderful nieces and nephews that he adored as well.
His father, Walter Richard Sopiarz Sr., and his sisters Deborah Walton and Dale Woods preceded him in death.
A special thanks to Chippewa Valley Cremation Services of Altoona as well as numerous family members and friends that have helped Frank and his family during this heartbreaking time.
A “Celebration of Life” gathering will be held on July 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (or later) at the VFW Post 7232, 2900 W. Folsom St., Eau Claire. The family requests that any donations be made out to his children.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To leave an online condolence visit www.chippreavalleycremation.com.