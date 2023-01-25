Frank (Bud) Norman Weiss, age 90, of Rice Lake, WI received his crown of everlasting life on Friday, January 13th, 2023 at Woodstone Senior Living Center in Rice Lake after a series of short illnesses.

He was born November 1,1932 to Frank and Julia (Brantner) Weiss on the family farm near Cleghorn, WI. Frank graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in Eau Claire in 1950. After graduation, Frank attended Wisconsin State College at Eau Claire before enlisting in the U.S. Army where he proudly served his nation from 1952-1955, including two years served in Germany in the Signal Corps.

