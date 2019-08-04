Frank L. “Vern” Williams, age 78 of Mondovi, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at DoveWest, Eau Claire. He was born on September 4, 1940, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Harry Sr. and Helen Williams. Vern lived in the Mason City, Clear Lake, Iowa area until age 12. He then moved to Wolf Point, MT. In 1955 he then moved to a small farm south of Eleva, WI, upper Bennett Valley.
Vern joined the US Army in 1962. He trained as an Infantry Soldier and an Aerial Delivery Specialist. Vern was stationed at several locations: Ft. Campbell, KY., Ft. Braff, NC, Okinawa, Japan, Camp Zama, Korea, Japan and served at several places: Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand and Turkey. Vern served for 24 years as a US Paratrooper and had 600 training jumps under his belt. He retired in 1986 as Command Sergeant Major.
Vern enjoyed gardening, doing home repairs, trips to the casinos and Packer football. He especially enjoyed spending time with his wife, Bonnie Amidon Williams.
Vern will be sadly missed by his children, Robert Sr., Barbara and Ronald; seven grandchildren, Michelle, Robert, Jr., Alex, Abigail, Alexis, Thomas and Amara; one great-granddaughter, Autumn; siblings, Marion, David, Janett, Harry Sr., Robert and Thomas; other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Franklin and Richard.
A funeral service will be held at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 am with Chaplain Gary Preston officiating. Burial to immediately follow at Riverside Public Cemetery with full military honors. A visitation will begin at 9:30 am until the time of the service. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.