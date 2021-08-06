Frank “Fritz” Yates died at age 78 due to complications of Dementia. He was born in Eau Claire, WI, to Frank E. and Irene (Hetzel) Yates. He married Jan “Mo” in Fifield, WI, and they recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. They had three children, Frank “Eddie” (Heather) Yates IV; grandchildren Haley (Josh) Christenson and Ashlyn Yates; Jennifer (Ben) Greear; grandchild Irene Greear and step-grandchildren Angelina and Jovan Greear; Chris (Lisa) Yates; granddaughter, Addison Yates. Also surviving him are his sisters, Mahala (Jim) Stripling and Sara Yates.
Fritz took pride in the fact that he was a truck driver for 38 years without any accidents beginning with Hobbs and ending with Ferguson. Until the day he died, he was reliving those travels and felt that he never retired. His hobbies included golf, trap shooting, hunting, and socializing with friends and family. He and Jan sat in many Lutheran churches waiting for lutefisk feeds to begin. Family and friends knew that Fritz’s birthday and the 4th of July celebration were at the Yates’ backyard pool. There was not a person he met that didn’t become a quick friend due to his quick wit, humor, and his ability to BS with anyone. His vacations often involved traveling with three squabbling kids in the back seat and traveling to all 50 states. The love of his life was his 1969 white Cadillac convertible Coupe de Ville which earned him many thumbs up as he drove down the highway. On his 78th birthday, he went on a ride in his Caddy to cruise town and visit friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, his sister Joan Coggins, and various other relatives.
Memorial services will be held at 2:30 pm Monday, August 9th, 2021, at the Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI, 54720. Visitation begins at 1pm until the time of service. Lunch follows until 4:30pm. Please, no flowers. Memorials are suggested to the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire, WI 54703. This was one of Fritz’s favorite places to go next to the local pubs.
Thank you to Mayo Hospice, especially his nurse Frances, and all the people at Care Partners on Birch St. who became family to him.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com
