Franklin Fredrick Borg Jr. was born on January 8th, 1945, to Anna K. and Franklin F. Borg in Indianapolis, Indiana. Frank went to heaven at age 74 on April 22nd, 2019, at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI, surrounded by his loving family.
Frank and his companion, wife, friend, and love of his life, Susan J. Aird Borg, were married on September 13th, 1964 in Rochester, MN, where they lived and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1963. God shared his extravagance in his life with Sue. They were blessed with two children, Amy Borg-Steffes-Koenig (Mike) and Eric Borg (Lori) from Eau Claire. Grandchildren include: John and Mitchell Koenig, and Kaitlyn, Ella, and Brady Borg. Frank was preceded in death by his son in law Joel Steffes and infant granddaughter Zoey Hope Borg.
Frank began his “people” career as a teacher, coach, and high school Principal following his graduation and football career at Parsons College and Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville, MO. His educational career took his family to Bettendorf and Postville, IA and Richland Center, Merrill, and Sparta, WI. Frank was very active in the Wisconsin School Administrators Association, and was honored by his peers for outstanding service to Wisconsin Public Schools.
Following Frank’s educational career, he began a new adventure with Cargill, Inc. He served as Territory Manager, District Manager, and Business Development Manager for Cargill Hybrid Seeds in Wisconsin and North Dakota. Frank was honored by Cargill as a “Hy-Club” member for his exceptional sales and customer service, which earned him and Sue many vacations.
Frank’s third career began with print sales and marketing at Reindl Printing, and he then jumped into the arena of Economic Development. Frank served as the Director of Momentum Chippewa Valley and was awarded “Friend of the Valley” for his dedication and “Championing the Chippewa Valley.” Following his service as MCV Director, he worked in the capacity of Marketing and Public Relations Manager for the Northwest Wisconsin Manufacturing Outreach Center at UW-Stout, and the Stout Technology Transfer Institute, where he assisted small to mid-size manufacturers in northwest WI. He retired in May 2011.
Frank and Sue enjoyed their time together. They loved to travel and spent their summers at their second-generation family cabin in Birchwood, WI. Frank delighted in fishing with his grandkids, hunting, golfing, and staying involved on local political decisions.
Frank was blessed with three brothers — Robert C. (Cathy), John W. (Kate), and Scott P. (Julie) Borg and two sisters — Ann Kallsen (Steve) and Susan Luciano (Antonio), with many nephews and nieces. Frank felt so thankful for the many friends who have been a part of his and Sue’s lives.
Frank and Sue are members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, and both of them served as youth mentors and on several committees. Frank loved God, and woke each morning to this quote posted on his bathroom mirror: “Arise every day to the Great Miracle! What, God, can I do for YOU today?”
In lieu of flowers, Frank’s family requests donations be made to the Dementia Society of America and/or the Mayo Clinic for Parkinson’s Disease research. www. dementiasociety.org www.philanthropy.mayoclinic.org.
A memorial service will take place at 11:30 am on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church 1314 Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Brahm Semmler Smith officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church Monday morning from 9 am until the time of service and then continue at the church following the service in the Trinity Room during a luncheon.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.