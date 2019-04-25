Franklin “Frank” F. Borg, Jr., age 74 of Eau Claire, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, Frank’s family requests donations be made to the Dementia Society of America and/or the Mayo Clinic for Parkinson’s Disease research.
A memorial service will take place at 11:30 am on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church 1314 Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Brahm Semmler Smith officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church Monday morning from 9 am until the time of service and then continue at the church following the service in the Trinity Room during a luncheon.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.