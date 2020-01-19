Franklin Victor Davis, 79, of Chippewa Falls, WI passed away at his home on December 31, 2019 with a close friend and family at his side.
Frank was born on March 24, 1940 in Eau Claire, WI to James and Rose (Vatne) Davis. Frank graduated from Osseo High School.
After high school Frank served his country in the United States Navy from December 1959-December 1965, receiving the Medal of Good Conduct for time he served.
Frank married Shirley [nee Nelson] Sabin on July 6, 1991. They enjoyed married life for 27 years before the passing of Shirley on December 1, 2018.
Frank worked various jobs, including working for Johnson Plastics and for Grey Research as a machinist supervisor.
He was an avid deer hunter and loved fishing especially ice fishing. Frank and Shirley enjoyed life to the fullest, especially when going dancing, attending spiritual concerts, and making several trips to Branson, MO to enjoy country music performers.
Frank is survived by the special family in his life Russ & Tamee Foldy and their children Ethan & Aubree of Cadott; he is further survived by his son, Daniel Davis of Oklahoma; daughter, Dawn Davis of New Mexico; brother, Alfred; sisters, Betty, Juanita, and Kathy; many nieces, nephews, Ken Zimmerman Family of Thorp, Eric Wielan of Cadott and host of many other friends.
He was proceed in death by his wife, Shirley; his parents; sister, Arvada; and brother, Fritz.
A memorial service for Frank will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S, Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI) on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 11 AM with Pastor Hyejung Hwang officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 AM until the time of the service. Military rites for Frank will follow the service.
Russ Flody and his family want to thank all who cared and spent time with Frank.
Burial of cremated remains will take place at a later date at the Grandview Cemetery, Grandview WI.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.