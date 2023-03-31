Fred Joseph Crosby age 73 passed away on 28 Mar 2023, after losing his 2 ½ year battle with cancer. He was born in 1950 in Columbus, OH, and moved to Chippewa Falls, WI at a young age.

Fred graduated from McDonell Central High School in 1969 and continued his education at UW Eau Claire when he enlisted in the Marine Corp.

