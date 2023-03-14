Fred A. Gauger, 78, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire while under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

He was born June 22, 1944, in Marshfield, WI to Melvin and Mae (Ably) Gauger. He grew up in Marshfield, WI and graduated from Marshfield High School. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1965 until his honorable discharge on June 6, 1967.

