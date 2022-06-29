Fred Luke Zimmer, age 74, of Legend Lake, Keshena, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, with his loving wife Amy by his side. Fred was born in Cook County Illinois on July 2nd, 1947, to the late Bernhardt C. and June Blossom Lolita (Stoike) Zimmer. Fred grew up in Illinois and after high school he attended the University of Wisconsin La Crosse graduating with a teaching degree. On February 3, 1979, Fred was united in marriage to the love of his life, Amy Lou Johnson, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Fred and Amy made Eau Claire their home and Fred held numerous teaching positions throughout the years. The couple then moved to Tomahawk briefly before moving to Shawano in 1992 and eventually making Legend Lake their home. Fred enjoyed CB radio in his younger years and his handle was Blue Max. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and taught motorcycle safety for many years. In his free time Fred enjoyed reading and writing poetry, boating on Legend Lake, playing craps at the casino, and taking care of his beloved fur babies. Fred was an amazing husband and friend and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
Fred is survived by his wife of nearly 43 years, Amy Zimmer, a brother, a sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jane and Roger Dale, as well as numerous other relatives including two special cousins, Lynnie Bonner and Suzy Schock.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law Margie and Ray Johnson.
A Celebration of Life is being held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on July 2, 2022, at American Legion Post 53, 634 Water Street, Eau Claire.
Amy would like to extend a very special thank you to her amazing friends and neighbors for all they have done throughout this journey.
To plant a tree in memory of Fred Zimmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.