Freddie C. Bruner, Jr. Passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. His wife, Jan was at his side.
Freddie worked for Coke for 40 years and was a nationally known custom Knife Maker. He was a fun-loving, kind soul who talked to everyone. Freddie enjoyed his Harleys, Hot Rod, going to car shows and Rendezvous events.
Freddie is survived by his wife Jan of 45 years, his daughter Tammy, sister Debbie (Mike), brother Randy (Sally), sister Rosanne (Bob), and brother Shawn. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred Sr. and Rose Bruner, and infant brother Michael.
Freddie was loved by all and will be sadly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at their home Monday, July 1st, 2019 from 3-7 p.m.
If you wish to send something, the family respectfully requests memorials in lieu of flowers or plants.