Freddie L Flowers Jr age 38 was suddenly taken from us on Friday, February 12th 2021.
Freddie was born in Madison, WI to Vicki and Freddie Flowers on June 4th 1982.
Freddie will be missed by many and especially his only daughter, Lakia, his heart and world. Freddie was the youngest sibling. Freddie has one sister, Aleesha Flowers and nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Freddie is proceeded in death by his mother Vicki, father Freddie and only brother Randy.
Due to COVID, service will be private.
