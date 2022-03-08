Cambridge/Clinton/Holcombe, WI – Frederic “Fred” Lee Barlow, age 71, passed away surrounded by family on March 3, 2022. He was born on July 29, 1950, to the late Everett and Lucille (Kinney) Barlow. Fred was born in Stoughton, WI, spent his youth on Lake Kegonsa until moving to Rockdale, WI where he spent time on the farm and attended Rockdale Grade School, later graduating from Cambridge High School in 1968. He then entered the Marine Corp and was stationed in San Diego, California and Newport, Rhode Island (Naval War College) from 1969-1971. Upon returning home he trained at the Wisconsin School of Electronics in Madison.
He married his wife of 50 years, Mary Ellen (Legge) Barlow on October 9, 1971 in Cambridge, WI. They moved to Clinton, WI where they lived for 24 years and welcomed two daughters, Tracy (Barlow) Peed and Lisa (Barlow) Mathias. Fred worked as a journeyman electrician for Gunite Division of Kelsey Hayes (Rockford, IL 1973-1982) and General Motors (Janesville Assembly for 27 years). They returned to Rockdale, WI where they lived until Fred retired in 2009. Fred and Mary spent twelve years of retirement on the shores of the Chippewa River in Holcombe, WI at their vacation home turned retirement retreat.
Fred was a lover of all sports, especially his Brewers, Badgers, and Packers. He was an avid nature lover and fisherman, focusing his time and effort with Oakland Conservation Club and Red Cedar Lake. He loved spending time with family on his boat fishing the Chippewa River and nearby lakes.
Fred is survived by his wife Mary (Legge) Barlow, daughters Tracy (Brody) Peed and Lisa (Luke) Mathias, and two grandchildren Addison & Jackson Peed. He is survived by his siblings Joel (Barbara) Barlow, David (RuthAnn) Barlow, Bruce (Karen) Barlow, Sue Block, and Greg (Margo) Barlow, his siblings-in-law and good friends Jim (Edie) Legge, Dick (Barb) Legge, Bonnie (Rick) Harder, and Ginger (Herman) Holzapfel, and many nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Lucille Barlow and in-laws Donald and Beatrice “Bea” Legge.
A celebration of life will be held Summer 2022 at the family home on the Chippewa River in Holcombe, WI.