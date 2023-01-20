Frederic Allen Hable of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 13, 2023, from cancer. He was born on December 24, 1960, to the late Thomas and Gloria (Bleskacek) Hable. Fred was a 1979 graduate of Bloomer High School; following graduation he worked on the family farm until his father’s retirement in 1998. Moving to Eau Claire, he worked at Fleet Feet on Water Street for 24 years, where he sold many running shoes with his good natured cheer.

Fred had many passions and interests. He loved the theatre and was an active member and supporter of the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild. He attended too many productions to mention, often attending the same show multiple times. He loved to play the piano and entertained audiences at open mics, churches, airports, and parties — anywhere a piano was available. Peanuts music was among his favorite to play. His love of drum & bugle corps brought him to the St. Croix Rivermen, where he was a part of the horn line in 1981 and enjoyed touring the country with one of the top 20 corps nationally.

