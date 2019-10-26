Frederick Crandall

Frederick (Fred) Crandall passed away October 22, 2019 at his home.
Fred was born August 14, 1955 in Eau Claire, WI. The son of John and Lorraine Zank Crandall of Augusta.
He grew up in Augusta and graduated from Augusta High School. He then Joined the Navy and was a boilerman on the USS Waddell (DDG 24). After his discharge he moved to Eau Claire and began working for Mayo Health Systems in the maintenance department. He recently marked 40 years of working with Mayo and was still employed there at the time of his death.
In his free time Fred enjoyed biking, running, kayaking, nature photography, and making wine and cheese.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Joe.
He is survived by his brothers, Jerry of Utah and Bill of Chippewa Falls, his sister, Ann Norton (Buddy) of Colfax, and friend, Heidi Perry of Eau Claire.
The family has chosen not to have a public funeral.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.