Frederick Howard “Fritz” Culver, 90, passed away at his home on Tuesday December 20, 2022. He was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Ralph E “Stuffy” and Thekla von Schrader Culver on February 14, 1932. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Madison with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1955. He went to work for Shell Oil Company in Louisiana and Texas following graduation. He married the love of his life Barbara Marlene Bergh on June 23, 1956. They lived in Houston, Texas and then moved to McAllen, Texas where their son Jeffrey was born. They next moved to New Orleans, Louisiana. Fritz worked for Gurtler Hebert for a few years while they lived in New Orleans. Their daughter Vicki was born in New Orleans. While working for Gurtler Hebert, Fritz helped develop the technology for reeled pipeline laying. In 2004, he was inducted into the Technology Hall of Fame by the Offshore Energy Center for the pipeline technology. He then went to work for Tidewater Marine Service. Their next move was to Morgan City, Louisiana and their daughter Pamela was born there. Fritz became an executive with Tidewater and soon the family moved overseas. They lived in Lagos, Nigeria and then in London, England. In 1977, the family was transferred back to New Orleans. Louisiana. In 1979 Fritz began his own business “Fritz Culver, Inc.’ which designed and manufactured deck equipment for the offshore oil industry. Fritz retired in 1999 and he and Barbara spent several years traveling and enjoying their cottage at the lake in Wisconsin.
Fritz was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Covington and he helped build the parish hall and Christ Episcopal School. Along their journey through life Fritz and Barbara have amassed many lifelong close family friends. Fritz and Barbara have always been welcoming of friends and family whether at their home in Louisiana or their cottage in Wisconsin.
Fritz is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Thekla and by his brother H. Tod Culver. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his children Jeffrey (Stacey) Culver, Vicki (Jim) Anderson and Pamela Culver, his granddaughter Erin Culver, his sister Thekla Johnson and several nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed by many friends and family who have been blessed by his friendship over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, Christwood Retirement Center, the American Heart Association or Ben’s Legacy, Inc. (Pine Lake), P. O. Box 897, Sheboygan, WI, 53082.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial services at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire, Covington LA on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 11:00 AM with a gathering at church on Tuesday beginning at 9:30 AM.