Frederick (Fritz) Ervin Geske of Fall Creek, WI, passed peacefully at home with his immediate family by his side on January 27, 2023.
For the many that knew him, he simply had no more gardens to plant, fields to hunt, lakes to fish, service calls to go on, or ways to help his Lions Club or his church. No more dances with the love of his life. And, unfortunately for all of us, no more stories to tell.
Fritz was born October 16, 1927, the eldest son of Erna and Albert Geske and grew up on his parent’s farm and attended Fall Creek Valley (one-room) Country School.
Fritz met the love of his life, Nancy, while working on a threshing crew. Their first date was dancing and if you know them, they have been dancing with each other ever since. They celebrated 71 years of marriage together.
Fritz bought Rural Electric Service in 1949 and was a licensed Electrical Contractor and licensed Electrical Engineer. He ran this business for 75 years.
He also gave generously of his time as a Volunteer Fire Fighter, with 29 years as Fire Chief at the Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department; President and District Governor of the Lions Club, and he was given the Foundation’s highest honor, the Melvin Jones Award, and was the last living Charter Member of the Lions Club of Fall Creek.
He served three 4-year terms as President of St. Johns Lutheran Church, and over 30 years as Treasurer of their Cemetery Association.
Fritz is survived by his loving wife Nancy, son Michael (Patrice), daughter Diane Degenhardt (Martin), daughter-in-law Jill Geske, brother Edwin Geske and sister Lucille Henning.
He is also survived by six grandchildren: Kellen, Kyle (Hannah), Tyler (Jamie) and Kaden Degenhardt; Jennifer Judnic (Ashley), Jessica Geske (Jack); and six great-grandchildren: Khaleesi, Preston, Blake, Lucas, Bexley and Lowen.
He is predeceased by his infant daughter Audrey, his son Daniel, his parents Erna and Albert Geske.
The family wishes to thank the Mayo Home Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Johns Cemetery Association.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St John Luther Church Rural Fall Creek WI with visitation 1 Hr. prior to service.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family.