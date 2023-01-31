Frederick (Fritz) Ervin Geske of Fall Creek, WI, passed peacefully at home with his immediate family by his side on January 27, 2023.

For the many that knew him, he simply had no more gardens to plant, fields to hunt, lakes to fish, service calls to go on, or ways to help his Lions Club or his church. No more dances with the love of his life. And, unfortunately for all of us, no more stories to tell.

