Frederick Hugh Henderson, 76, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Friday April 5th 2019 at Dove Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
He was born on May 30th 1942 to the late John and Mary Henderson in New Auburn Wisconsin. In 1982 he was married to Ruthy Henderson.
Frederick had a long career working at Senn Blacktop. When he wasn’t working he loved fishing, hunting, and most of all spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Ruthy; his four amazing children, and six wonderful grandchildren.
There will be a private family service held at a later date.
In lieu of donations to family, the family has requested that donations be made to a charity of your choosing.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.