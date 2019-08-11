Frederick Ingersoll

Eau Claire — Frederick Velie Ingersoll, age 87, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 due to complications of heart disease and Parkinson’s.
Fred was a strong, independent, and practical man. Hardships and challenges placed in his path were merely problems to be solved with patience, persistence, and logic. He was seldom if ever moved by anger or self-pity. Losing an arm, Parkinson’s disease, and a compromised heart were just things that needed “workarounds.” He spent many years lovingly caring for his wife who had early onset Alzheimer’s. He was a rock that was not easily moved and a source of strength and inspiration for both his family and friends.
He never met a back road that he didn’t like and in his younger days was known to pile six kids, a large dog, a car-top box, and a self-built canoe on the top of an old Mercury station wagon and head down remote forest service roads to find a good spot for the family to go camping. While still working in Madison and caring for Lorraine, he would travel 250 miles north to lake property he owned in Presque Isle and spent 10 years of weekends building a log cabin entirely by hand. He loved the project and he loved “the lake.”
Fred’s love of his wife and family was without question. While he could not carry a tune if his life depended on it, he cherished when the guitars and songbooks came out and a family jam session ensued. Although not directly participating, he was the gentle and proud patriarch in the overstuffed corner chair drinking it all in. His and Lorraine’s home in Stoughton was the family gathering place for several decades after the kids were grown, always with an open and usually unlocked door.
He was a man of faith and active in every church that he was a member and as such he belted out every hymn in his monotone voice at church services, embarrassing his kids in their younger years, and amusing them in their later. He served on many church boards and committees, participated in Bible studies, and most other activities of his congregations.
Fred served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and graduated from the University of Minnesota with an engineering degree. He worked as a manufacturing engineer at Whirlpool, Molded Products, Excelsior Plastics, Vision Ease, and Sub-Zero. He served on many church boards and committees over the years, volunteered in schools, and was past-President of the Skaalen Retirement Services Board of Directors. He grew up in Minneapolis, MN, and raised six children with his wife, Lorraine, in Maplewood, Afton, Excelsior, and Sartell, MN, spending the later part of his life in Stoughton and Eau Claire, WI.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine I. (Kezar) Ingersoll, parents Truman and Hazel Ingersoll, and sister Patricia Ingersoll. He is survived by his sons, Brad (Cindy Raymond), Dan (Sherry), John (Sherri), Karl (Kathy), and Tim; daughter, Deanna Joy; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brother Truman (Carol); and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held August 15, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Celebration of Life Center, Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona, WI. Funeral services will be held on August 16 at 11:00 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3214 Golf Road, Eau Claire, WI. Public burial will be August 17 at 11:00 AM at Lutheran South Cemetery in Stoughton, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association at https://www.wiparkinson.org/ or the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/wi.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.