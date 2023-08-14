Peabody, Frederick photo.jpg

Frederick J. Peabody age 84 of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, August 10 at MCHS-Bloomer.

Fritz was born July 9, 1939 in Baldwin to Lawrence and Audrey (Mentor) Peabody. Fritz married Helen Micheels on July 20, 1961 at Atlasta Farms in Menomonie.

To plant a tree in memory of Frederick Peabody as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  