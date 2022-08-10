Frederick “Fred” D. Spickler Jr., 85, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully in the care of Mayo Comfort Care on December 27th, 2021. He was born on August 23rd, 1936, to Frederick Sr. and Glady (Thurm) Spickler, at home, in Chippewa Falls.

Fred enjoyed traveling for many years and drove charter busses to many states. His favorite trips were to Nashville, TN. He loved country music. He also owned and operated Spickler Salvage Yard and Towing until he retired. He loved to collect toy cars and trucks. His favorite places to find his treasures were secondhand stores, online auctions and antique stores.

To plant a tree in memory of Frederick Spickler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you