Frederick Drake Turk, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away on July 22, 2021 after 80 years of living life to the fullest.
Fred was born in 1940 to Chester and Charlotte Turk. He grew up and attended school in Eau Claire’s ninth ward with 3 brothers and 2 sisters and worked in downtown Eau Claire as chief cook and bottle washer at his father’s restaurant, Turk’s Cafe. He attended Memorial High School, where he excelled at maintaining his brothers’ cars and cruising “the Gut.” After graduating from high school, Fred worked locally in construction and started his own business called Turk’s Form and Finish which later became Kon-Ko Construction.
In 1961 he met a young fireball named Janet Garlie, who was smitten by Fred’s awesome dancing skills. They married on April 14, 1962, and raised 3 children: John, Teresa, and Joey. Fred was hired by the Eau Claire Fire Department and enjoyed serving the city for 32 years, retiring in 1995 as Battalion Chief. He trained, mentored, and harassed legions of Eau Claire Fire Fighters and was exceptionally proud that no one ever short-sheeted his bed short enough.
After retiring from the fire department Fred continued pursuing things he loved. Numerous dogs, horses, pigs, and chickens counted Fred as their patron at the Brunswick hobby farm. He served as a Brunswick volunteer first responder and was elected to 3 terms as Brunswick Town Chairman with the popular campaign slogan “lower taxes and higher hem lines.”
Fred enjoyed socializing and never met a person he couldn’t have a conversation with. An avid curler, hunter, and fisherman, he was full of stories for every occasion. An ever present travel companion for his wife, they visited China, South America, Africa, and Europe. His favorite passion was engaging with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as they grew up, and he never missed a game, recital, concert, or ceremony that he could attend.
Fred is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet; two children, Teresa and Joe; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, John.
Visitation will be at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Ave, Eau Claire, at 1:00PM on Saturday, 24 July, 2021, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00PM at the church with Pastor Mark Schulz officiating. Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
