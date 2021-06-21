Fredrick Hollenbeck died peacefully with his wife by his side on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at his home in Menomonie, WI. It was their 36th Wedding Anniversary.
Fred was born July 18, 1948 in Fairmount, Indiana to Raymond and Mildred (Cohran) Hollenbeck; he graduated in 1969 with a B.S. Degree in Business from Marion College, in Indiana and moved to Exland, WI and farmed for several years. After selling his farm, Fred worked for a number of years as a consumer loan officer.
He met Lucy Lammer in 1983, moved to Menomonie where they married in 1985. Lucy and Fred have two daughters, Megan Elizabeth Hollenbeck, and Abigail Rose Lynn (Zack) Pickard.
Fred was known for his charismatic personality, his big smile, and his kindness to others. He loved fly fishing, hunting and doting on his daughters.
Fred is survived by his wife, daughters, his brother Jon Hollenbeck, brother-in-laws: John M. Lammer, Patrick (Jayne) Lammer and his sister- in -laws: Lorrie Lammer, Jennifer (Michael) Townsend and Becca (Tom) Massey and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by two sisters, his parents, sister-in-law Lynn Lammer and his in-laws, John F. and Willa B. Lammer.
A Celebration of Fred’s life will be held from 5:00 t0 7:00 PM Wednesday June 23, 2021 at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Fred’s memory, to the Dunn County Fish and Game Youth Fishing and Hunting programs.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.