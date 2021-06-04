Fredrick “Fred” Robert Howard, 74, passed away on May 26, 2021 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls and under the care of Heartland Hospice.
Fred was born May 1, 1947 in Eau Claire to Burdell and Goldie (Sitte) Howard. He graduated from North High School in 1966. He was drafted in the Army and served in Vietnam. On June 27, 1970 he married Carol Radtke at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona. Together they had two sons Andrew and Jeffrey whom he was so immensely proud of.
Fred was an old car and truck enthusiast. He could smell rusted metal a mile away. He was a member of the Model A Club for many years. He could talk about engines, cars and trucks to anyone who would listen.
Fred is survived by his wife of almost 51 years. Sons, Andrew and Jeffrey (Tania); grandson, Michael and Matthew who brought him great joy; sisters, Valli Hurd and Sherri Davis; sister-in-law, Jane Howard; brother-in-law, Tom (Ruth) Radtke; his fur child, Samantha and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Chuck; brother-in-law, Bruce Davis; father and mother-in-law, Jak and Shirley Radtke.
The family would like to thank the Veterans Home for all the care they provided for almost 8 years and Heartland Hospice as well for their care in the last few days of his life.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center. Pastor Tim Stein will officiate. Visitation will be held that morning at the Celebration of Life Center from 10 AM until the time of service. Inurnment with military honors will be held at a later date at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Wisconsin Veterans Home, 2175 East Park Ave., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com