Fredrick (Rick) Allen Marine, age 72, of Menomonie, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital due to complications of cancer and heart related issues.
Rick was born February 27, 1949, to Robert and Joyce (Christison) Marine. He grew up in Menomonie and graduated from both Menomonie High School and
the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Many locals may remember him working at the Cellar Lounge while he was in college, as well as at Don’s Super Value and Lammers. After graduating from college, he worked as a fire fighter for the Department of Interior/Forestry Division in Oregon and Washington and, for most of his career, as a counselor and administrator for the Job Corps in Oregon and Kentucky.
Rick was an avid reader and golfer, enjoyed lunches and conversation with good friends, sitting on his patio reading books and visiting with friends and family, and playing poker. He gave his time and assistance to many over the years, often anonymously. He was a kind and thoughtful man.
Rick was given a second chance at life on May 4, 2004, when he received a heart transplant from a generous donor family. He was grateful to have an additional 17 1/2 years of life.
Rick is survived by his siblings: Roberta Johnson, Gary (Nancy) Marine, Rebecca Marine, and Teresa (John) Wagner; sister-in-law Linda J Marine; numerous nieces and nephews, and other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Joyce Marine; older brother Randy; brother-in-law C. Ray Johnson; nephew Craig Johnson and niece April Wagner; grandparents Harold and Sophie Marine, and Ralph and Elsie (Christison) Turner; and a number of dear friends.
Rick’s cremains will be laid to rest at a private family graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie this spring.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.